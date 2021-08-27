A Florida judge ruled Friday that school districts in the state can require students to wear masks. The ruling overturns the executive order that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed to ban mask mandates .

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit brought by parents who railed against DeSantis’ ban on schools forcing mandatory masks. The order signed by the Republican governor on July 30 gave parents the final decision to determine whether they want their children to wear face masks at school or not. After a three-day virtual hearing, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled that DeSantis’ order “is without […]