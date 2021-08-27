Source: AP Photo, Pool

Former Marine counterintelligence officer and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) blasted Democrats for voting against legislation to block President Biden from pulling troops from Afghanistan until all Americans and allies have been evacuated and for Biden’s disastrous handling of the withdrawal that has resulted in American troops dead.

Gallagher, who currently sits on the House Armed Services committee, made the comments on a Thursday evening interview on Fox News. He described the suicide bombings near the Kabul airport as one of the most “dark and shameful days in American history,” and shared details on the silence he’s […]