White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has provided further disturbing information about the extent of the U.S. military’s ‘coordination’ with the Taliban regarding Americans’ security in Afghanistan.
At a press conference on Friday, she made it clear that the United States’ view of the security situation is that it is necessary to ‘coordinate’ with the terror group. The Taliban seized control of the wartorn nation in August after President Biden’s abrupt withdrawal of military troops ahead of the evacuation of civilians.
Read the rest of this story here: beckernews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker