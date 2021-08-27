White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has provided further disturbing information about the extent of the U.S. military’s ‘coordination’ with the Taliban regarding Americans’ security in Afghanistan.

At a press conference on Friday, she made it clear that the United States’ view of the security situation is that it is necessary to ‘coordinate’ with the terror group. The Taliban seized control of the wartorn nation in August after President Biden’s abrupt withdrawal of military troops ahead of the evacuation of civilians.