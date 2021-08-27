OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion. Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t playing any games in Texas.

Abbott has banned COVID vaccine mandates and passports in Texas.

Abbott said, “COVID-19 vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but have always been voluntary for Texans.”“No governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” he added.“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the Legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.Despite FDA approval and the increasing number of […]