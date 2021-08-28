BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Democrat Gov. Jared Polis brought a message of civility to a Colorado gathering of grassroots conservatives Friday as a progressive outlier on a star-studded line-up of right-of-center speakers.

“Maintaining your principles doesn’t mean you have to reward weakness or caving in,” Polis said at the 13th annual Freedom Conference in Beaver Creek, organized by the conservative Steamboat Institute based in Steamboat Springs. “There’s no role for saying somebody’s a murderer because they don’t want to require a mask but there’s no role for saying that masks are like some Nazi death camp either.”

Seated in an expansive […]