Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton unleashed on President Joe Biden in a new interview, blasting the president for facilitating a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that has now cost American soldiers their lives.
The Massachusetts Democrat has not withheld fierce criticism of the Biden administration since making an unauthorized trip to Kabul this week with Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) to witness the evacuation operation. Both men are military veterans. What is Moulton saying now?
In a tell-all interview with New York Magazine , Moulton did not hold back, calling Biden’s withdrawal a “total f***ing disaster.””The thing that everybody needs to understand, even […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.theblaze.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker