Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton unleashed on President Joe Biden in a new interview, blasting the president for facilitating a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that has now cost American soldiers their lives.

The Massachusetts Democrat has not withheld fierce criticism of the Biden administration since making an unauthorized trip to Kabul this week with Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) to witness the evacuation operation. Both men are military veterans. What is Moulton saying now?

In a tell-all interview with New York Magazine , Moulton did not hold back, calling Biden’s withdrawal a “total f***ing disaster.””The thing that everybody needs to understand, even […]