In a short pro-abortion film aired by VICE in 2019, women who aborted severely ill and dying babies argued against laws banning late-term abortion. The women all claimed that killing their children by abortion was the right choice for their children and themselves, but many displayed obvious grief.

“My arms physically ached”

One woman’s 20-week ultrasound showed that her “desperately wanted” daughter had severe hydrocephalus. In the video, she stated, “If I could make a choice where it’s the best outcome for my child to not have to suffer, that’s what I’m going to choose. And I will choose […]