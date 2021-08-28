President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House on Monday in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images) This week, the United States saw the most American troops killed in a single day in ten years and the first U.S. death in Afghanistan in 18 months after two suicide bombings took place outside the Kabul airport, killing dozens.
President Joe Biden , meanwhile, has seen his approval ratings drop to dismal lows as even the normally friendly media and many prominent left-wing figures alike slam him for the royally bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Yet […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.westernjournal.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker