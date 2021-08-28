President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House on Monday in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images) This week, the United States saw the most American troops killed in a single day in ten years and the first U.S. death in Afghanistan in 18 months after two suicide bombings took place outside the Kabul airport, killing dozens.

President Joe Biden , meanwhile, has seen his approval ratings drop to dismal lows as even the normally friendly media and many prominent left-wing figures alike slam him for the royally bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Yet […]