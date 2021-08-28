A former Democratic lawmaker-turned-Republican during the Trump administration said that the debacle evacuation from Afghanistan that includes the deadly attack on U.S. forces on Thursday means President Joe Biden either doesn’t have the mental capacity to lead or he’s purposely harming the country.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, in a lengthy interview with Breitbart News that was published Friday, pointed to several other issues that he says substantiates his point including the ongoing lack of enforcement of immigration laws, massive spending in a time of high debt which is causing inflation, and other things.
“I am so tired of being disgusted with […]
