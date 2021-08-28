Reading Time: 3 minutes

New Orleans, NC — Joe Biden’s American body count is about to go up. As the National Weather Service warns of a Hurricane Ida landfall of possible Category 4 status, many wonder what the Biden response will be? This week, we have seen the Biden administration’s handiwork, the kind that leaves 13 American service members and as many as 170 other Afghan citizens .

On Friday, The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, warned the residents along the Gulf Coast of Ida’s possible powerful punch. Joe Biden convened via phone the governors of Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi, […]