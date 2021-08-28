A mysterious condition that is afflicting U.S. officials, spies, diplomats and their families around the world, is back in the news after Kamala Harris’s trip to Vietnam was delayed due to ‘Havana Syndrome’ earlier in the week. (Story continues below.) Questions about the source of the attack remain but, some intel professionals would like to know whether or not China has played a role in the creation and use of this weaponry.
It is believed that China is not anxious for Vietnam to have a strong relationship with the Biden Administration. Local press in China even suggested that U.S. was […]
Read the rest of this story here: trishintel.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker