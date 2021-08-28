This seems a little odd to me. Citing the time it takes to implement contra-flow traffic as a problem, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stated there is not enough time for the city of New Orleans to execute a mandatory evacuation. Additionally, she is asking all residents who do not evacuate to shelter in place for Hurricane Ida.
Contra-flow traffic is the process of turning inbound lanes into outbound lanes and depending on the metropolitan area takes around 8 hrs for local and state DOT to get set up. The mayor is asking for a voluntary evacuation saying “time is […]
