Then-President Barack Obama, left, listens as then-Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta speaks during a news conference in the East Room at the White House on Jan. 7, 2013, in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images) The looming pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan will not be the end of America’s involvement there, according to a top member of the Obama administration.

Former Democratic Rep. Leon Panetta of California, who served as CIA director and Secretary of Defense under former President Barack Obama, made his comments during an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, in which they focused on the response […]