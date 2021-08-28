The U.S. State Department has shown concern over Chinese citizens who have been detained for releasing information to the Chinese-language edition of The Epoch Times related to the pandemic and called for Beijing to stop its efforts to crack down on truthful and accurate reporting in China.
“The United States calls on the PRC [People’s Republic of China] government to release journalists and their contacts detained for their reporting on COVID-19 restrictions and to cease its efforts to silence those who seek to report the truth,” according to a State Department spokesperson in an email to The Epoch Times.
“We consistently […]
