It’s been a terrible and shameful week for the American people.
President Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan troop withdrawal has been terrible from the start. Just days before the Taliban took over the capital of Kabul, Biden promised we wouldn’t see the same situation that we’d seen decades ago in Saigon.
Turns out, this was exactly what we saw as helicopters rescued personnel from the U.S. embassy in a chillingly similar fashion to what was done as Vietnam fell in 1975. Biden has claimed that the “buck stops” with him, and yet he’s blamed everyone but his own administration for […]
