The Department of Health and Human Services will reportedly take millions of dollars designated for COVID-19 vaccination efforts and divert the substantial funds to a program for sheltering unaccompanied migrant children who have entered the U.S. at the southern border.

The HHS will reallocate an additional $589 million to the agency’s unaccompanied children program, some of those funds were dedicated to COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Fox News . “HHS informed Congress that it is diverting $225 million in National Institute of Health (NIH) funding that was part of the December COVID-19 relief bill to the unaccompanied children (UAC) program, as […]