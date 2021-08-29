AP Photo/Evan Vucci Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) blasted Joe Biden on Fox News Radio’s Fox Across America , on Friday , blaming the botched withdrawal and terror attack on Joe Biden wanting a “photo op for September 11.”

Joe Biden announced in mid-April that all military forces would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021—the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. At the time, Senator Chuck Schumer praised the revised timetable. “It’s refreshing to have a thought-out plan with a set timetable,” Schumer said .

The agreement reached between the Trump administration and the Taliban in February 2020 required the […]