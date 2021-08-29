While in Vietnam last week, Kamala Harris posed with Vietnamese Communist leaders in front of the Ho Chi Minh sculptures.

Ho Chi Minh was a brutal dictator and the founder of the Vietnamese Communist Party. His regime carried out a class genocide against wealthy farmers and landowners, killing hundreds of thousands in Vietnam. Who is she appealing to in this photo?

Kamala Harris bailed on the United States when catastrophe struck in Afghanistan, traveling to Singapore and Vietnam. TRENDING: Exclusive: HUNDREDS OF PATRIOTS Turn Out in Wentzville, MO with 9 Hour Notice to Honor LCpl. Jared Schmitz Killed in […]