Mitt Romney, AKA, Pierre Delecto on Sunday said Trump was also to blame for Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal which led to the death of 13 US service members.
“Should the US stay? Should there be a US military presence in the Kabul airport until every American citizen….is gone?” CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper asked Romney. Romney immediately took the opportunity to drag Trump into the conversation.
“This is the result of very ineffective decisions by the prior administration and the current administration — this did not have to happen,” Romney said. TRENDING: Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Arrive […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
“This is the result of very ineffective decisions by the prior administration and the current administration,” Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says about Afghanistan. https://t.co/iHxjlcp3Jc #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/JqCeRBAog5
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 29, 2021
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker