American gun enthusiasts are likely to be facing skyrocketing ammunition prices in the coming months thanks to Biden administration sanctions on Russia. (Lubo Ivanko / Shutterstock) If the current ammunition shortage was not bad enough, prices may continue to rise after a recent move by the Biden administration.

According to a State Department news release from Aug. 20, a new round of sanctions is being imposed on Russia due to its utilization of a deadly “Novichok” chemical nerve agent. This nerve agent was used in the poisoning of Aleksey Navalny , a Russian opposition figure, in August 2020.

The sanctions are […]