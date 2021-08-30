It’s over. The United States military has officially, completely withdrawn from Afghanistan right on schedule. Adding insult to injury, U.S. General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. flat out lied to the world by saying “very few hundreds” of U.S. citizens were left behind and “at least 2,000 hardcore ISIS fighters” are now roaming Afghanistan.

Reports from the ground in Kabul and throughout Afghanistan indicate there are thousands of Americans stranded by the Biden regime. General McKenzie is basing his “very few hundreds” comment on those who have gone through official channels to specifically declare they want to leave and who have […]