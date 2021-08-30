A Paralympian swimmer is set to represent the Philippines at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics having survived an abortion as a baby that left him with no legs and an underdeveloped left arm.

Swimmer Ernie Gawilan , 30, who competed in the 2016 Paralympic Games and won gold at the Asian Para Games in 2018, is looking forward to representing his country this year again in Tokyo.

Gawilan says that his win came in 1991 when he survived an attempted abortion. “I must have been a good swimmer even in my mother’s womb because I survived the abortion. I just swam!”, […]