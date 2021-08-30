Source: AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

The reality that the day for the United States troops to leave Afghanistan is fast approaching continues to be a slap on the face. On early Sunday afternoon, an update from a ABC News’ report on Afghanistan shared that we have “evacuated all Afghan staff who worked at the embassy in Kabul, along with their families.” This amounts to 2,800 Afghans.

The updates cites an internal situation report which the outlet obtained.U.S. staff is also evacuating, the update noted.While it’s a good ting to get out as many people as possible, it can’t be underscored how […]