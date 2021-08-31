President Biden Delivers Remarks On Terror Attack At Hamid Karzai International Airport Among the many images that Americans will never forget from the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, one continually repeats itself: President Joe Biden or his representatives turning their backs on the media and fleeing questions like sniper fire. The administration’s refusal to answer reporters’ queries and clear desire to evade this rare case of media scrutiny meant that numerous press conferences ended with a volte-face and a quick withdrawal from the room.

Here are five examples and what they mean for our country:

1) The Biden administration’s decision to […]