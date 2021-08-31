AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib Despite Biden’s promise to get every American who “wants to leave” out of Afghanistan, hundreds of Americans remain stranded and are at the mercy of the Taliban.

The last United States evacuation plane left Kabul airport at 11:59 p.m. Afghanistan time, 3:59 p.m. EST.

Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. announced Monday evening that the last of the U.S. military personnel stationed at the Kabul airport had left, completing the military’s drawdown and evacuation of Afghanistan, even though hundreds of Americans likely remain.McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said some American citizens who wanted to leave Afghanistan […]