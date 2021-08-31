The war in Afghanistan may officially be over, but the costs and scars from it will haunt America for a generation or more.

The country’s longest conflict ended exactly the way it began: The Taliban are in charge, and though thousands of their fighters were killed over the course of decades, in the end that made no difference.

The way in which Joe Biden left the country was even a disgrace. After taking office nearly eight months ago, the operations to evacuate were chaotic, deadly, and resulted in the loss of tens of billions of dollars’ worth of military gear, much of which will no doubt be used to suppress and murder any Afghans left behind by our government who helped us for years and trusted us to get them out.

Ditto for the American citizens still reportedly left behind in an act of treasonous disgrace.

But that wasn’t even the worst of it; the Biden regime may also have imported several terrorist cells from Afghanistan because the administration focused far too much on getting far too many Afghan citizens out before those Americans who were ultimately stranded, and a majority of them were never properly vetted.

In a recent program discussing the evacuation debacle, Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped the regime for focusing too little on Americans and even less on vetting Afghanis.

“Who… are all of these Afghans? They just whisk on through. That means as always unnamed foreign nationals got far better treatment than you would get if you landed in Dulles Airport,” Carlson said, referencing photos of Afghan citizens walking, maskless, through the D.C. airport.

During his program, Carlson went on to note that a flight attendant on a commercial flight that was supposed to be carrying Americans but instead was filled with Afghanis when several of the people our country just rescued got rowdy and refused to mask up according to FAA rules, like all Americans must do.

The Daily Mail added:

United Airlines did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request to confirm the pilot’s claim.

According to Carlson, another commercial airline employee told him she was happy to learn that her flight crew would be ferrying American civilians trying to escape Kabul.

Instead, the crew only picked up Afghan nationals who were rowdy and had no facemasks, Carlson said.

Carlson also criticized the number of people the U.S. had evacuated from Afghanistan, saying the nation’s number one priority should be American citizens.

“Since July, the United States has evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan. All heroes? All Americans? No,” he said. “As of tonight, about 5,000 total are American citizens. Five per cent. So you’re thinking the other five per cent must be heroes? All translators? 95,000 translators? No.

“[The] military might be heroes. Maybe translators. [The rest], they’re not heroes. We don’t know who they are,” the host went on.

Fox News colleague Sean Hannity echoed a similar theme during his show, which followed Carlson.

“How does Biden plan to vet what is now tens of thousands of Afghan refugees? As we speak, there’s too many refugees flying in to Washington D.C. Apparently they’re doing the vetting after people are in the air flying to this country,” he said.

While the Biden regime fumbled its attempt to get Americans out first, several groups of U.S. military veterans traveled to Afghanistan on their own to search for citizens and Afghan interpreters and others who helped American forces in their effort against the Taliban. Subsequent reports noted that these groups, collectively known as the Pineapple Express, were successful in removing some of the people who deserved to leave the war-torn country.

But the fact is, some who were known terrorists have already begun to show up in some Western countries. It’s only a matter of time before we discover them in America as well.

Sources include:

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn