Speaking two hours after scheduled time from the East Room of the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden called the catastrophic exit from Afghanistan, where 13 U.S. service members were killed and hundreds of Americans were left stranded, as an “extraordinary success.”
“My fellow Americans, the war in Afghanistan is over,” Biden said.The war officially ended on Monday and was announced by the Pentagon. At the time Biden released a statement, which was emailed to the press, and waited 24 hours to address the nation. BIDEN: The evacuation mission was an “extraordinary success.” pic.twitter.com/3I1oYks475 […]
