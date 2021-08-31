State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha Taking after Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken finally showed up two hours late and spoke about the U.S. leaving Afghanistan after twenty years today.

He spoke about how they were now going to be setting up diplomatic operations in Doha, Qatar rather than Kabul. JUST IN: Sec. of State Antony Blinken announces that America’s diplomatic operations have been transferred from Kabul to Doha, Qatar. https://t.co/UH8x9J4m4O pic.twitter.com/ZS63aqNYZS — ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2021 He claimed a new “diplomatic mission” had begun.

Blinken then claimed a new international consensus and the U.S. would hold […]