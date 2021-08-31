AP Photo: Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino. (Headline USA) The California Legislature on Monday voted to guarantee people can call out their bosses publicly in most harassment and discrimination cases.

When companies settle complaints filed by their employees, the agreements often include a provision barring the employee from disparaging the company or talking publicly about what happened.

These agreements came under fire during the #MeToo movement, criticized as shielding public figures and companies from responsibility in sexual harassment cases.California passed a law in 2018 that bans these nondisclosure agreements in cases involving sexual harassment, discrimination or assault.Monday, California’s Democratic-dominated Legislature voted to […]