The father of a Marine killed in Afghanistan last week said his meeting with President Joe Biden “didn’t go well,” describing Biden as out-of-touch and callous, according to Fox News .
“Well, initially, I wasn’t going to meet with him,” Mark Schmitz told Fox host Sean Hannity on Monday. “But then I felt I owed it to my son to at least have some words with him about how I felt—and it didn’t go well.”
Schmitz’s 20-year-old son, Jared, was one of 13 US service members killed by the ISIS-linked suicide-bombing outside the Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of […]
Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker