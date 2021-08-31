The father of a Marine killed in Afghanistan last week said his meeting with President Joe Biden “didn’t go well,” describing Biden as out-of-touch and callous, according to Fox News .

“Well, initially, I wasn’t going to meet with him,” Mark Schmitz told Fox host Sean Hannity on Monday. “But then I felt I owed it to my son to at least have some words with him about how I felt—and it didn’t go well.”

Schmitz’s 20-year-old son, Jared, was one of 13 US service members killed by the ISIS-linked suicide-bombing outside the Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of […]