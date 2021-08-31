Former British politician and Brexit leader Nigel Farage joined Carl Higbie on The Kelly Report on Monday to discuss Joe Biden’s historic failures in Afghanisan.

During their discussion on the US exit from Kabul Nigel Farage warned that the UK will refuse any military interventions with the US as long as Joe Biden is in charge. Nigel Farage: “When Boris Johnson made a desperate phone call to Biden he didn’t get a response for 40 hours… The result of this is any new military engagements that they want us to engage in we simply will not do with this man […]