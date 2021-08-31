We are barely eight months into Biden’s presidency and almost two dozen Republicans in Congress are calling for him to resign his office.
The only reason all these lawmakers feel comfortable saying this is that Biden’s failure in Afghanistan is so great, so incredibly awful, that that public is justifiably outraged. The Biden administration continues to treat this like a bad news cycle that will eventually fade from public view. That is a mistake.
