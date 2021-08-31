AP Photo/Evan Vucci The Biden administration knows this is a horrible week, one that has the potential to torpedo Biden’s legacy. The preliminary numbers are in, and Americans are not happy. President Biden’s approval fell below 50% for the first time in a Morning Consult poll published on Monday morning—before the final evacuation. Rasmussen’s Daily Presidential Tracking Poll reports an Approval Index of -20 since August 24 . Tuesday, following news that a few hundred Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan, Biden’s total approval was 44% in Rasmussen’s poll.

According to an ABC poll released on August 29 , fewer than […]