Chinese police patrol as tourists walk in a busy shopping area during the final day of the Golden Week holiday in Beijing, China on Oct. 8, 2020. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) Commentary
The intelligence community’s (IC) recently declassified non-assessment of the origins of the Chinese coronavirus should be seen as part of a continued charade by the Biden administration that—in effect—protects Communist China.
It enables Team Biden to present the appearance of concern over China’s malign behavior, while absolving itself of any responsibility to forthrightly confront it.More than a year-and-a-half after the coronavirus began spreading, the IC declared that it “remains […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.theepochtimes.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker