Two senior officials with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are leaving the agency over their concerns with the Biden administration’s authoritarian COVID-19 vaccine regime.

Marion Gruber, director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research & Review, and the office’s deputy director, Phil Krause will be leaving the agency because they feel the Biden regime is pushing COVID-19 booster shots without adequate oversight.

The Biden regime is instead working through the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and their Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and putting the FDA on the backburner because they find these agencies more amenable to […]