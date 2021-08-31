President Biden is facing heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers for completing the pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan while leaving some American citizens stranded in the country where the Taliban has seized control.

“My heart is heavy today, knowing the Biden Administration has left behind thousands of Afghan allies and hundreds of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan, including constituents from the 2nd district,” GOP Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska said in a statement . “This was completely avoidable, and the disgraceful actions by this Administration are on full display and they should be ashamed. This is the worst display of incompetence […]