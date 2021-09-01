White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday was confronted about Joe Biden’s leaked phone call with then-Afghan president Ghani. On Tuesday, Reuters obtained leaked transcripts of Biden’s 14-minute, July 23rd call with Ashraf Ghani – the recently departed president of Afghanistan – before the Taliban completed their overthrow of the country. Reuters obtained the transcripts and audio of Biden’s last phone call to Ghani – Intel is turning on Biden and leaking to the media. Biden pressured Ghani to lie about the Taliban’s advances to downplay the crisis unfolding to ‘change perception’ about the terrorist faction’s gains in the region. […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com

After more Psaki word salad, @JacquiHeinrich returned to the Biden/Ghani call: "Was the President in any way pushing a false narrative in that call with the Afghan president? Psaki: "It's pretty clear…I'm not going to go into details of a private conversation." (4/4) pic.twitter.com/Y6YM6LvHVY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 1, 2021