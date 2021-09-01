The U.S. Supreme Court ruled early Wednesday to allow a Texas state law to take effect that opens the door for private citizens to sue abortion providers who perform the deadly operation after six weeks of pregnancy.
The high court’s ruling came in the form of a denial to consider an emergency petition filed by Texas abortion facilities to challenge the law, which had been set to go into effect in September. This also occurs as the justices prepare to hear a direct challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision later this year.
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. […]
