Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Just weeks before Afghanistan rapidly fell to the Taliban, President Joe Biden urged President Ashraf Ghani to focus on the government’s “perception” problem around the world. In a July 23 phone call obtained by Reuters, Biden was concerned about the Taliban’s strength at a time when the U.S.’s withdrawal was well underway, and the Bagram Air Base had closed earlier in the month.

“I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” Biden […]