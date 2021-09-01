Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui and Shana Chappell / PHOTO: @socalangel7272 via Instagram Although former President Donald Trump may not be getting the treatment of a duly elected leader, there is little doubt for Shana Chappell who the true comforter-in-chief is.
The non-ironic application of that label to Joe Biden in the face of one mishandled, self-inflicted catastrophe after another and equally callous response has led many to cringe.
Every indication is that after getting caught repeatedly checking his watch at a solemn ceremony Sunday for 13 fallen US service members, Biden’s meetings with the Gold Star families went even worse.But Trumped […]
