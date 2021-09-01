President Joe Biden, pictured speaking the White House on Tuesday, used a July 23 phone call to pressure then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, right, to mislead the world about Taliban battlefield gains, according to a Reuters report. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Drew Angerer / Getty Images) Remember when House Democrats accused former President Donald Trump of pressuring Ukraine to investigate then-candidate Joe Biden while leveraging military aid as collateral during a phone call with Ukraine’s president in 2019?

I do. The accusation prompted Trump’s first impeachment on the grounds of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” that December, according […]