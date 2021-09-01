President Joe Biden, pictured speaking the White House on Tuesday, used a July 23 phone call to pressure then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, right, to mislead the world about Taliban battlefield gains, according to a Reuters report. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Drew Angerer / Getty Images) Remember when House Democrats accused former President Donald Trump of pressuring Ukraine to investigate then-candidate Joe Biden while leveraging military aid as collateral during a phone call with Ukraine’s president in 2019?
I do. The accusation prompted Trump’s first impeachment on the grounds of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” that December, according […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.westernjournal.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker