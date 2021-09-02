It’s at moments like the last two days that the chasm between pro-lifers and pro-abortionists is most vividly revealed.
I am not talking about the over-the-top reaction to the Supreme Court’s rejection of the pro-abortionists’ request to stop the Texas Heartbeat Act in its track. What else would you expect? Any chink in the armor means some—maybe thousands—of babies will escape the abortionist’s scalpel, curette, scissors, or forceps.
Instead I am referring to the frenzy of killing that took place inside one Texas abortion clinic before SB 8 took effect. And the pride and sense of satisfaction the staff took in […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker