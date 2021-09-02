Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Bernie Sanders Attend Green New Deal Rally At Howard University A far-left activist group aligned with Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) is pushing to eliminate the U.S. Senate in an effort to ram through Democrat President Joe Biden’s partisan $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), one of the only non-far-left senators in the U.S. Senate, warned in an op-ed on Thursday that inflation was a serious threat to the U.S. and that he could not support Biden’s gigantic partisan infrastructure bill.

Manchin wrote that some of his colleagues have a “strange belief” that “there is an […]