Rahm Emanuel / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez , D-N.Y., slammed President Joe Biden’s appointment of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to serve as ambassador to Japan as “shameful,” citing his handling of the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald.
“This nomination is deeply shameful,” Ocasio–Cortez said in a statement .
“As mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel helped cover up the murder of Laquan McDonald—a mere teenager when he was shot 16 times in the back by a Chicago Police Officer,” she continued. “This alone should be flatly disqualifying for any position of public trust, let alone representing the […]
