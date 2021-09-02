Joe Biden left HUNDREDS, if not THOUSANDS, of Americans in Afghanistan to fend on their own or to die.
And now we know that Joe Biden left TENS OF THOUSANDS of Afghans behind who assisted the US during the occupation. Joe Biden even stranded the interpreter who saved his life in a snowstorm.
There were a total of 34,500 SIV (Special Immigrant Visas) visas allocated to Afghans who worked with US officials in country since December 19, 2014. TRENDING: ANNOUNCING: The Gateway Pundit Will Interview President Donald Trump Next Friday, Sept. 10th — You Won’t Want to Miss This… “I […]
