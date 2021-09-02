South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem wants to follow Texas in protecting unborn babies from abortion in her state.

On Thursday, she ordered an immediate review of the new Texas heartbeat law as well as South Dakota pro-life laws by her office’s Unborn Child Advocate Mark Miller, KELO News reports .

“Following the Supreme Court’s decision to leave the pro-life Texas law in place, I have directed the Unborn Child Advocate in my office to immediately review the new Texas law and current South Dakota laws to make sure we have the strongest pro life laws on the books …” Noem said […]