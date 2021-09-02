Joe Manchin

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the most powerful man in the 50-50 senate, said he will not support the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion bill.

Manchin took a blowtorch to Joe Biden's top legislative ambitions on Thursday when he came out against a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Biden has been begging lawmakers to push through a gargantuan $3.5 trillion bill which would include money for Socialist "green" projects and raise taxes on middle class Americans (in addition to the inflationary tax).The senate is split 50-50, so without Manchin's support, the bill is pretty much D.O.A.