Joe Manchin
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the most powerful man in the 50-50 senate, said he will not support the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion bill.
Manchin took a blowtorch to Joe Biden’s top legislative ambitions on Thursday when he came out against a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Biden has been begging lawmakers to push through a gargantuan $3.5 trillion bill which would include money for Socialist “green” projects and raise taxes on middle class Americans (in addition to the inflationary tax).The senate is split 50-50, so without Manchin’s support, the bill is pretty much D.O.A. TRENDING: ANNOUNCING: The Gateway Pundit Will […]
