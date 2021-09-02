Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
After President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, some members of Congress have floated the idea around that he should resign or be impeached. Sen. Lindsey Graham, as Madeline reported earlier this week, has called for Biden to be impeached. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is less than keen on the idea, though. Instead, he thinks the way to change things is at “the ballot box.”
McConnell’s comments were made during an event held on Wednesday afternoon in Pikeville, Kentucky.”Well, look, the president is not going to be removed from office. There’s a Democratic House, […]
