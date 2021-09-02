See that giant all caps OPINION there? Good, we’ve established basic literacy. All the words you’re about to read are the opinion of one Courtney Kirchoff. NOT Steven Crowder. NOT Dave Landau. NOT Blaze Media, YouTube, Rumble, iTunes, or any other place you might view or listen to the the Louder with Crowder show. We good? We got the disclaimers out of the way? Have I made myself clear that the opinion is mine and mine alone? Fantastic.
If you still support Democrats, as in you still support them right now, this very second, you support evil. Yes, I am […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.louderwithcrowder.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker