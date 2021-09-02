Source: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
Shortly after midnight on Thursday, it was reported that the U.S. Supreme Court had released its decision not to block a Texas law which bans abortion based on when a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks. It was a 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts voting with the more liberal justices. The ruling is 5-4.
Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh & Barrett vote not to block the law.Chief Justice Roberts joins the three liberals (Breyer, Sotomayor & Kagan) in dissent. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) September 2, 2021 Madeline had reported that the Supreme Court […]
Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker